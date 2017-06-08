Cancelled concerts at Baby Cakes' stadium a coincidence says GM

Organizers for two concerts that had been scheduled for the Shrine on Airline have cancelled them. (Photo: Lauren Bale / WWL-TV)

METAIRIE - Two music festivals that were scheduled back-to-back at The Shrine on Airline have been cancelled.

While the sudden change caught many off guard, officials at the Shrine facility say it’s just a coincidence. Vans Warped Tour and The Outlaw Tour backed out of performing at the baseball field less than a month before the events were planned.

"Hookah, the promoter for Vans Warped Tour, filed for bankruptcy so it had nothing to do with us," Cookie Rojas with the New Orleans Baby Cakes said.

As for the Outlaw Tour, an event The Shrine was promoting directly, Rojas said it was a timing issue.

"There are scheduling conflicts that arose and it was just in the best interest to cancel the show it just had to be,” Rojas said.

The Outlaw Tour website notes this cancellation, telling ticket holders to get refunds from the point of purchase. Rojas says that can be done right at The Shrine.

"If you bought a ticket here for The Outlaw Tour you can certainly come to our box office,” Rojas said.

Vans posted a video about the cancellation on facebook.

Vans Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman said in part in the video:

"We tried everything possible, but we live in crazy times and crazy things are going on and the June 28 Metaire show in Louisiana is being forced to be cancelled," Lyman said.

While on social media, many were quick to conclude the cancellation was because of monuments or recent violence, music writer for the Advocate, Keith Spera says that's unlikely.

"The concert business works by dollars and cents, that's the driving factor,” Spera said. “All those other controversies and crimes, I don't think, have anything to do with it. These tours go to a lot of cities that are not crime free utopias."

Fans are disappointed, but there are many more concerts in the works.

"More to come,” Rojas promised.

If you bought a ticket for The Outlaw Tour from The Shrine, you can get a refund at the ticket box. If you purchased the ticket on Ticketmaster, you have to go through the site to get your refund.

Warped Tour released the following statement about refunds for that concert:

1) USE THE TICKET AT ANY OTHER VANS WARPED TOUR SHOW:

We welcome y’all at any other 2017 Vans Warped Tour show! You just need to bring your hard ticket to the yellow Guest List tent out by the main entrance gates. There you can exchange your 6.28 Metairie, LA show ticket for a ticket to that show.

2) REFUND – PURCHASED ONLINE VIA TICKETFLY:

Reach out to customersupport@ticketfly.com to receive your refund. We recommend sending your order number and/or original confirmation email when you reach out.

3) REFUND – PURCHASED AT A JOURNEYS STORE:

Mail your physical ticket to below address to be directly issued a refund:

CCRL – Vans Warped tour

5200 West Century Blvd

Suite 810

Los Angeles, CA 90045

**DO NOT go to the Journeys store for a refund, they will NOT be able to process it for you.

