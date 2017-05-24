Country Day teachers take teaching method to China

Think back to when you were in elementary school. Did you learn sitting at a desk, reading, or listening to the teacher talk? At a Metairie school that's not the way they do it and that got the attention of teachers on the other side of the world.

It all started a while back when the Chinese mother of a young Metairie Park Country Day student had doubts and curiosity about the unconventional way the children were learning history, not only from reading about it, but by experiencing it through hands-on projects. They make Egyptian death masks, write in hieroglyphics, make afterlife boxes, even papyrus to write on. They make the food and play games of the time, built pyramids and learn how the Egyptian eye makeup doubled for beauty and "sun glasses," like a football player's black cheekbone paint. Do you know what an ankh is? One first grader, Annika Prechter at Country Day sure does.



"An ankh represents the afterlife and whenever people died in ancient Egypt, they would stuff little ankhs into them to take to their afterlife," Prechter explained.



When the Chinese mother saw her son's progress and enthusiasm for learning, she set up an opportunity for the two Country Day Elementary teachers, Eileen Hardin and Kirsh Kronenberg to show this method to teachers in China.



"And then one morning, like 10 in the morning, Eileen got an email and she was like, 'Kirsh, we're going to China,'" remembers Kirsh Kronenberg, who's been teaching for more than 20 years.



"I've never taught children who don't speak English, so it's going to be an interesting challenge. But I think the communication is going to be through the projects," said Eileen Hardin, an educator for 43 years.



With a combined 63 years of teaching, it will be their first time to China. They will spend four weeks this summer, in a port city in southern China, living in a historic building and teaching at a camp called BaRuiNa. Through this project style of teaching, and translators, the Chinese children will study ancient Egypt and the European Middle Ages from a western point of view.



"They even said that they would paint a pyramid on the wall if we wanted them to, and we told them, 'No. That's what our kids do. That's the project part of it,'" said Kronenberg.

"Really excited. A little bit nervous, but really excited. I think I'm going to come back knowing some Mandarin," said Hardin.



As Eileen tells people, she feels she has learned more through teaching than her students ever could. The teachers will also teach the instructors phonics while they are there.

