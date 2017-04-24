Crying child leads deputies to woman killed in Terrytown apartment

Police lights.

TERRYTOWN - The sound of a crying child led a neighbor to call Jefferson Parish deputies to investigate an apartment next door to hers Monday just before noon.



When deputies arrived, they said they found a woman lying on the floor of the apartment in a pool of blood.



Police said the incident occurred in the 2700 block of Empire Place in Terrytown.



Deputies said the woman's young child was unharmed.



Witnesses told the sheriff's office that the victim had not been seen in two days.



The sheriff's office said that investigators don't currently have a motive or suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Investigations Bureau at 504-364-5300.

