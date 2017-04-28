UPDATE: Police say high speed led to deadly crash between car and motorcycle

METAIRIE, La. -- One person is dead following a high-speed crash involving a motorcycle and a car early Friday in Metairie.

Jamal Walker, a Boutte resident, died after he crashed into the side of a car on Airline Drive according to Louisiana State Police.

Police said Walker was riding a motorcycle south on Airline Drive at a high rate of speed around 1:30 a.m. when he crashed into the side of a Chrysler 200 driven by 20-year-old Jayedon Hobson.

Hobson had come to a stop at the intersection of Airline Drive and N. Laurel Street before turning left onto Airline Drive. During that turn, Walker crashed into the side of his vehicle.

There were five people inside the Chrysler, according to police. Two of them were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the other three were not harmed.

Police say speed played a factor in the crash, but impairment is not suspected. The crash remains under investigation.

© 2017 WWL-TV