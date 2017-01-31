Distracted driving may have been factor in fatal motorbike wreck, troopers say

MARRERO, La. -- State Police said distracted driving may be behind what a crash that left a motorcyclist dead Tuesday afternoon.

The wreck happened shortly before noon on Barataria Boulevard and Promenade Drive. A 2003 Infiniti FX45, driven by 28-year-old Jessica Martin, was turning left from the median. Troopers said Martin didn't see 28-year-old Brent Badeaux on a Honda motorcycle, and proceeded to cross Barataria. The bike hit the passengers side of the Infiniti and Badeaux was thrown from his motorcycle. Troopers said he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Troopers said distracted driving on Martin's part is suspected to be a factor in the crash. Speed and impairment are not suspected to be the cause, troopers said. Martin submitted to a breath test, and officials said no detectable alcohol was found in her system. A toxicology test is pending an autopsy for Badeaux.

Martin was arrested and booked in the parish jail for negligent homicide, failure to yield and no license plate.

The crash remains under investigation.

