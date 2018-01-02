WWL
Elderly woman escapes fire at Marrero home

Firefighters investigating cause of Marrero house fire

Kevin Dupuy , WWLTV 6:28 AM. CST January 02, 2018

MARRERO, LA. - An elderly woman says she was awoken by smoke alarms to find a fire engulfing her Marrero home Tuesday morning.

Firefighters are trying to determine what caused the house fire in the 6100 block of Singleton Drive early Tuesday.

88-year-old Marion D. Fisher said that she believes the fire started in a bathroom. Firefighters confirmed that the fire was caused by a bathroom heater.

Fisher said she was the only person living in the home and no one was hurt. The home was severely damaged by the fire.

