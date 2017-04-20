Family of 6 starting over after fire destroys Kenner home

KENNER - "It's scary and then everything goes through my head, what if we never got out," asked Jennifer Garcia Lopez as she talks about a fire that destroyed her Kenner home last weekend.

The roof caved in and everything inside is a complete loss. Jennifer lived in the house on Kenner Ave. for about 8 years with her husband and their four children - ages 5, 6, 7 and 13. A few days ago, their home went up in flames, along with everything they had inside.

"Everything smells like smoke. I lost all my important papers; I lost everything," said Jennifer.

The Lopez family was renting the house and they didn't have renters' insurance so all their belongings are a complete loss. They ran out of their home with only the clothes on their backs.

"We had only what we had on, none of us had shoes on," said Jennifer. "So now we're looking for help for clothing, furniture, everything to start back over."

Jennifer said she's grateful to those who have already reached out to her family but they still need a lot of help.

If you'd like to help the Lopez family, you can drop off a donation here:

309 Coleman Place

Kenner, LA 70062

