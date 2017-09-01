Father arrested after infant left in hot car dies

(Photo: Photo courtesy of family)

METAIRIE, LA. - Deputies in Jefferson Parish have arrested one person after an infant was left in a hot car for several hours Thursday.

Sheng Li was booked on one count of negligent homicide. Jefferson Parish Coroner Dr. Gerry Cvitanovich identified the child as his daughter, Claire Li.

According to Jefferson Parish officials, Li was supposed to drop his daughter off at daycare, and apparently forgot and went to work. When Li left work, authorities said he drove home with the girl still inside the car and went inside his home when he noticed she wasn't there.

Claire was found unresponsive around 5:30 p.m. The girl was taken to East Jefferson General Hospital for treatment and medics attempted to resuscitate her, but she was pronounced dead shortly after 6 p.m.

"Parents with good intentions can make bad mistakes," Sheriff Joe Lopinto said. "No parent wants to lose their child - not me, and not anybody else. The parents are dealing with the ultimate penalty right now."

The inside of cars can reach deadly temperatures within minutes on hot days, according to experts. In the New Orleans area, the high temperature on Thursday was 90.

