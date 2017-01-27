Father of slain officer said he forgives shooter

Officers, family and friends at the funeral of Westwego Officer Michael Louviere at White Dove Baptist Church Friday.

There were few dry eyes at the White Dove Baptist Church on Manhattan Blvd. Friday as 26-year-old Westwego Police Officer Michael Louviere was laid to rest, one week after he was gunned down while trying to help an injured woman he believed was the victim of a car crash.



Louviere was shot and killed by Sylvest Holt as he tried to come to the aid of Simone Veal, who had also been shot by Holt, but who was laying on the ground bleeding outside of her crashed vehicle.



Hundreds of family, friends and law enforcement 'brothers' and 'sisters' joined for the funeral and the following procession.

Louviere's parents were also in attendance. His father said the family forgives Holt, who took his own life after a logn standoff with police on the Crescent City Connection last Friday.



"Bitterness doesn't exist in our hearts," said Randy Louviere.



Louviere, 26, had only been the member of the police department for a little over a year, but he graduated at the top of his class and was seen as someone who would help anyone. A Youtube video that includes him talking to young children at a birthday party has been seen thousands of times. Many said the video speaks to the type of person he was.



"He was a hero. He was my hero," said Barry Blanchard, Louviere's brother and an NOPD Officer.



Louviere was married and the father of two children. He had served in the U.S. Marines, with a tour in Afghanistan.



Louviere was remembered fondly and there were plenty of tears as a video of his life was played at the services.



"We're not going to let the devil win today," said Pastor Steven Smith. "Good and righteousness always wins."







(© 2017 WWL)