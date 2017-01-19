Fifth Harmony, Lee Brice and Tony Orlando headline Family Gras

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: (L-R) Recording artists Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui, and Dinah Jane of music group Fifth Harmony perform onstage during the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater. (Photo: (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People's Choice Awards), 2017 Getty Images)

METAIRIE, La. -- Family Gras' tenth anniversary will feature a multi-platinum pop group, chart-topping country music stars and classic bands from the 60's and 70's.

Fifth Harmony, Lee Brice and Tony Orlando will headline Family Gras 2017 according to a lineup released by the planning committee on Thursday.

On Friday, Feb. 17, the Creole String Beans will play before The Cowsills and The Assocation take the stage.

On Saturday, the Imagination Moves will be followed by Paris Avenue, Big Sam's Funky Nation, Tony Orlando and Fifth Harmony.

On Sunday, Country Day at Family Gras, local rock band Rougarou will be followed by Jenna Hunts, Jessie James Decker and Lee Brice.

Family Gras is a three-day festival of carnival, cuisine and concerts that is free and open to the public.

