Firefighters battling large fire at Le Grand the Florist

GRETNA, LA. - Firefighters are trying to determine what caused a large fire at a landmark florist shop in downtown Gretna Tuesday morning.

The fire started at the Le Grand the Florist located in the 500 block of Huey P. Long Avenue. The fire caused large amounts of smoke to fill the air around the shop.

It is unclear what caused the fire. Firefighters have not released any information about the incident at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for updates as new information becomes available.

