Former high-ranking JPSO official to be arraigned

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. – A well-known former parish deputy official is set to be arraigned Friday on charges of tax evasion.
Former Chief Deputy Craig Taffaro was indicted last week. The charges stem from a business that Taffaro owns with Sheriff Newell Normand, however, the sheriff has said he is not a target.
Taffaro’s attorney said his client is innocent and is planning to go to trial and fight the charges.
The 70-year-old retired from the Sheriff’s Office in June as the federal inquiry in the charges neared its conclusion.
