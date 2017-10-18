Former JPSO spokesperson to outline campaign against Lopinto

METAIRIE, LA. - The former spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is expected to give new details about his campaign for Sheriff Thursday.
John Fortunato resigned from his long-time post in September and announced that he would challenge interim Sheriff Joe Lopinto in March.
The Jefferson Parish Council called a special election next year to replace former Sheriff Newell Normand who stepped down in August. Normand now has a talk show on WWL Radio.
Lopinto was temporarily appointed Sheriff until the elections are held on March 24th.
