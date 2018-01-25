Forum held for Jefferson Parish Sheriff's race, media not allowed to broadcast

HARAHAN - Jefferson Parish Sheriff Candidates Joseph Lopinto and Retired Col. John Fortunato mingled with a crowd of around 100 voters before tonight's public forum

But that's all we could really broadcast.

"No photography or video taping" signs were placed along the tables by the Alliance for Good Government, Jefferson Parish Chapter, which hosted the event. Officials say they did not want the video "manipulated."

The event is one of the first public forum's this year, where Lopinto and Fortunato had a chance to share their vision for the future of the Sheriff's Department.

"We had a 10.4 percent reduction in crime this year. Which is really the third large reduction we've had in the last 40 something years. We have the lowest crime stats we've had since 1974. We have the faith in our public, they know we're going to go out there and do the right thing," Sheriff Joe Lopinto said.

"I've had an opportunity on the campaign trail to meet with a number of ethnic leaders, African American, Hispanic, Middle Eastern and the likes of such. And all of them have concerns ... that they would love to have somebody that will be able to act as their liaison," Ret. Col. John Fortunato said.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto took over as Interim Sheriff after Newell Normand retired last year. Fortunato is a former detective and was a longtime spokesperson for the department until he retired to start his campaign.

All across the parish, their signs can be seen in front yards.

Jefferson Parish resident Geraldine Faia says she is choosing Fortunato because of his longtime standing in the department.

"He is the guy that's going to kind of keep us on track. I have confidence in him," Faia said.

As for resident Dennis Puderer, Lopinto's got his vote.

"The roving patrols and all of that. That's what I like about it. That's why I feel safe," Puederer said.



"This is going to be a war," WWL-TV Political Analyst Clancy DuBos said.

DuBos expects the race to pick up steam after Mardi Gras.

"By the time we get to March 1, they will both be very well known. And then it will be all about who presents his bonafides better and frankly who can draw the most blood because I expect they will attack one another," DuBos said.

Whoever gets the victory, DuBos believes the candidate is sure to be in that seat for a while.

"Typically the Sheriff of JP doesn't draw a lot of opposition at election time. So, whoever wins this race, assuming he does a good job, can probably have the job for life," DuBos said.



There was a third candidate, Anthony Bloise, but according to our partners at the New Orleans Advocate, Bloise was disqualified from the race because of a lawsuit that accused him of failing to file state income tax returns since 2012.

Election day is March 24.

