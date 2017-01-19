Free king cake for a year if you can ID the Haydel's truck thief

NEW ORLEANS -- Haydel's bakery is offering a sweet reward after a thief was caught on surveillance stealing a truck from their parking lot early Thursday morning.

According to Haydel's, surveillance cameras captured someone stealing one of their freight trucks around 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 19. They say the 24-foot International Freight truck was loaded with "Mardi Gras supplies."

If you spot the truck or have information that leads to an arrest, Haydel's will give you a free king cake every week for a year.

Haydel's also said that the truck has a crack in the rear door at the bottom of the driver's side and a scratch near the back on the driver's side.

If you see their truck or recognize the person in this photo, contact the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.





(Photo: Thomas, Mandy)

