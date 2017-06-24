Fugitives wanted for attempted murder, kidnapping arrested in Kenner

KENNER – Police in Kenner have arrested two people accused of kidnapping a student in South Carolina and shooting him in June

Ryan Nicolar Graham, 27, was wanted for armed robbery, kidnapping, conspiracy, attempted murder and probation violations. Symaria Jeona Shannon, 18, was wanted for armed robbery, kidnapping, conspiracy and attempted murder.

According to the Horry County Police Department, a Coastal Carolina University student said he was kidnapped from a bank by Graham and Shannon on June 15. Police later found the student suffering from a gunshot wound while walking down a street.

Both Graham and Shannon were arrested Friday without incident outside a hotel room in the 2100 block of Veterans Boulevard.

Investigators say a gun believed to be used in the Horry County shooting was found inside the room.

Graham and Shannon were transported to the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center and booked as fugitives. They are now awaiting an extradition hearing.

