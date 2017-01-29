Fundraiser planned to support family of fallen Westwego officer

WESTWEGO, La. -- A fundraiser is planned Sunday to help support the family of a fallen Westwego officer.

A drive-thru luncheon and $10,000 raffle will be taking place from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. at Harvey Westside Bowling Lanes, located at 3715 Westbank Expressway in Harvey.

All proceeds from the event will go directly to the Officer Michael Louviere's wife and children. Louviere died Jan. 20 after being shot while helping with a car accident. He was 26 years old, and the father of two small children.

Lunch plates will be $10, with fried fish, jambalaya, and sides.

This event has been verified by the Westwego Police Department.

