Fundraisers for slain officer's family

Michael Louviere - Westwego police

NEW ORLEANS - Officer Michael Louviere's police cruiser sat in in front of Westwego police headquarters Monday.



His fellow officers parked it there as a memorial to the 26-year-old lawman and Marine.



"They put his unit out front and put the black ribbons over it and it's grown since then," Westwego Police Chief Dwayne Munch said. "We've had people put a Marine Corps flag on it, numerous flowers and teddy bears and stuff animals."



Police say Sylvester Holt, 31, shot Louviere in the back of the head after killing Holt's pregnant estranged wife Simone Veal. 32, near the intersection of Ames and Barataria Boulevards in Marrero.



Monday, Chief Munch announced a benefit account is set up at Fifth District Savings Bank for Officer Louviere's widow and two small children.



"The most important thing is to keep the family in their family home that they shared with their father and also to keep them in the schools that Michael was working so hard with his extra duty jobs to make sure that his daughter who is in preschool could attend,' Munch said.



While the Westbank community is raising money for the officer's family, it is also rallying around the Westwego Police Department.



"Just trying to give back a little, tell them we appreciate everything they do," Bonnie Gros said.



Monday, Gros' company, Danny and Bonnie's Seafood dropped off enough gumbo, potato salad and bread pudding to feed the entire department.



"It's a shame because nobody realizes that every day they get up and they go to work and they don't know if they're going home," Gros said. "That's the sad part."



"The outpouring of love and support has been what has helped the member of the Westwego Police Department and myself get through this time," Munch said. "It's very difficult for us."



There are three ways to donate to Officer Louviere's memorial fund.



- You can make a donation at any Fifth District Savings Bank.



- The Westwego Police Benevolent Fund is also accepting donations for Louviere's family. You can stop by in person or mail a check to police headquarters at 401 4th street in Westwego.



- There is also a gofundme page with a very moving tribute produced by Louviere's childhood friend.

