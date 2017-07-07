UPDATE: Gas leak patched in Metairie

UPDATE: The gas leak has been patched

METAIRIE, La -- A high-pressure gas leak has shut down parts of Airline Park Boulevard and Merle Streets in Metairie as crews work to fix the leak.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, there has been an evacuation of the immediate area.

No injuries have been reported.

Eyewitness News will continue to update this story as it develops

© 2017 WWL-TV