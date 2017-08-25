Gator makes sure JP deputy's reflexes still work

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. -- Law enforcement officers answer all kinds of calls daily, but one deputy wasn't expecting a gator to turn on him Thursday, literally.

In a Facebook post from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, after deputies taped a gator's mouth shut so he couldn't bite, the gator decided to try to test out a deputy's reflexes.

The gator turns towards a deputy behind him, and a high-pitched yelp can be heard before the deputies laugh off the close encounter.

"Side note, we're not sure if our deputy was screaming like that, but it sure sounded like it, haha," reads the post.

