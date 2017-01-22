WESTWEGO, La. -- The Westwego Police Department has now verified a GoFundMe as the official fundraising account for Officer Michael Louviere, who was shot and killed on Friday.

According to the department, the page was started by a close childhood friend of Officer Louviere who has since given control of the page to the department.

The department made an announcement via Facebook after they said people questioned the legitimacy of the account.

Westwego PD also said that 100 percent of the funds collected will be given to Officer Louviere's wife and children, and they thanked the community for all the donations and continued support.

Click here to visit the official GoFundMe for Ofc. Louviere.

