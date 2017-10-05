Grand Isle issued volunteer evacuation order; School closed through Monday

GRAND ISLE, LA. - City officials in the town of Grand Isle issued a voluntary evacuation order Thursday morning in preparation for a possible tropical landfall this weekend.

The evacuation order goes into effect as of 11 a.m. Thursday. Mayor David Carmardelle and town council members say they expect rainfall totals from 4-5 inches. The rain is also expected to be accompanied by unusually high tides ranging from 2-5 feet.

“If anyone has vehicles, boats or campers in low lying areas, they should bring them to higher areas until this storm has passed,” Carmardelle said.

Officials say all of the town’s pumps are running and backup pumps with Jefferson Parish are on standby.

Grand Isle School will be closed on Friday, October 6 and Monday, October 9.

