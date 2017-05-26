Gretna Police trained on confrontations

GRETNA - Dr. Peter Scharf and Ameer Baraka hosted a training session with Gretna police in February. The training taught officers how to act during difficult confrontations with suspects.

"It's easy after the fact to blame police. In the heat of the confrontation, it's much harder to determine what to do," said Scharf.

The Gretna Police Department has been under the microscope ever since Fusion TV called the city the "arrest capitol" of the United States. The city got that name by focusing on its small population compared to the large number of arrests, particularly with blacks.

The special training lasted three weeks and it focused on emotional intelligence by looking at unconscious bias and equipping officers with the tools they need to always stay true to their values - while still staying safe.

"They were very receptive to having us and it's very difficult to get outsiders to come in and bring awareness and justice to the police department because everyone feels as though we are ok," said Baraka. "I respect the police department. I think we need police officers., however, I don't believe that cops should be aggressive when a person is unarmed or not trying to cause bodily harm to them."

"Are they perfect? No. Are they taking steps to get better? I think so," added Scharf.

Scharf said he's working with Gretna police to try to strengthen the relationship between community members and police officers.

