Teacher accused of sending nude photos to student via Snapchat arrested again

GRETNA -- A teacher arrested in November of 2017 for allegedly sending nude photos of herself to a student was arrested again after another alleged victim came forward.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, 30-year-old Viridiana Figueroa-Ramos was booked on Monday, Jan. 8, after another student came forward claiming she sent him nude photos on Snapchat.

"After the first investigation was publicized another student eventually came forward," Public Information Officer Jason Rivarde said.

Police say Figueroa-Ramos sent nude photos to the student through Snapchat in 2016, when she was the then 14-year-old student's band teacher.

In her career, Ramos taught at five different schools:

-Fisher Middle-High School

- L.W. Ruppel Academy

- McDonough Elementary

- Terrytown Elementary

- Kerner Elementary

Figueroa-Ramos worked as a band teacher at L.W. Ruppel Academy for Advanced Studies in Gretna at the time of her first arrest on Nov. 17.

Figueroa-Ramos was immediately suspended without pay, according to Beth Branley, executive director of communications for the Jefferson Parish School System.

