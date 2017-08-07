Hearing in Joe McKnight murder trial set for today after trial delayed

GRETNA -- The man accused of killing former NFL player Joe McKnight in a fit or road rage will have a hearing in criminal court today.

According to court records, a motion hearing originally set for July 14 will be held today, Aug. 7, for Ronald Gasser.

Gasser's trial was originally scheduled to begin today, but was delayed after a state witness could not make a hearing in July because they were out of town.

Gasser is accused of standing at McKnight’s passenger-side window and shooting him three times during an apparent road-rage incident last year.

Authorities have said Gasser admitted to shooting McKnight, a standout for John Curtis Christian School and the New York Jet, after a chase that began on the Crescent City Connection and ended at Behrman Highway and Holmes Boulevard on Dec. 1, 2016.

Gasser is charged with second-degree murder. He has pleaded not guilty.

