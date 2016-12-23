Homeowner finds unknown murder victim on front porch

HARVEY, La. -- A homeowner open his front door to a find a man murdered on the porch.

Jefferson Parish detectives are investigating the fatal shooting in the 3800 block of Mercer Lane. Investigators are trying to identify the victim.

The homeowner found him dead by the front door, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. The homeowner said he had no idea who the victim is or how he got there.

Investigators said the body was slumped against the front door. The victim died from multiple gun shot wounds