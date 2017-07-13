Jefferson Parish Constable Raymond Waguespack dies after 'lengthy illness'

JEFFERSON, La. -- Raymond Waguespack, a constable for the 5th Justice Court of Jefferson Parish, passed away Wednesday morning.
Officials said Waguespack died peacefully after a lengthy illness, which was not specified.
Waguespack began serving as constable in 2014 and was a two-term member of the Republican State Central Committee.
He was a graduate of Loyola University and a certified senior professional in human resources.
Waguespack was a husband and father of two children.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday at St. Benilde Catholic Church in Metairie, with a funeral Mass following.
