Jefferson Parish Constable Raymond Waguespack passes after 'lengthy illness'

JEFFERSON, La. -- Raymond Waguespack, a constable for the 5th Justice Court of Jefferson Parish, passed away Wednesday evening.

Officials said Waguespack died peacefully after a lengthy illness which was not specified.

Waguespack began serving as constable in 2014 and was a two-term member of the Republican State Central Committee.

He was a graduate of Loyola University and a certified senior professional in human resources.

Waguespack was a husband and father of two children.

A funeral mass will be held Monday, July 17. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m., with Mass following at St. Benilde Catholic Church in Metairie.

© 2017 WWL-TV