Jefferson Parish gears up for park expansion

JEFFERSON PARISH – Jefferson Parish officials are looking to expand a popular park on the West Bank.

On a cloudy Saturday in Crown Point, parents were watching their kids practice for an upcoming game. But while the kids are gearing up for an all-star baseball game at Estelle Playground, folks at the Parc de Families say the facility is greatly needed.

“It’s amazing. These kids need to be off the street and doing something constructive in summer,” parent Luigi Malta said.

Malta said there are no facilities like Parc de Families in the Crown Point area, and that is why he is glad to see the park expand.

Jefferson Parish leaders say the overall goal of the program is to give younger people a place to enjoy outdoor recreational activities.

“Hopefully this will attract some excitement and recreation to the West bank,” Chief Operating Officer Keith Conley said.

Conley says the park was originally purchased in 2000. The newer portion of the park will have boardwalks that lead to a wildlife area, picnic tables, three gazebos and a disc golf course.

Leaders say the price for this phase of the park costs about $2 million, which they say is investment that could attract a younger demographic to live in the area.

Parents agree that the park can attract more folks to southern Jefferson Parish.

“People want to move to an area that’s decent,” Malta said. “They can feel safe and comfortable and not have to worry about crime.”

Officials say the park was supposed to have a ribbon cutting Friday, but it was postponed due to Tropical Storm Cindy. The ribbon cutting was rescheduled for Friday, June 30.

© 2017 WWL-TV