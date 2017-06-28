WWL
Jefferson Parish mosquito spraying to start Friday

Kevin Dupuy , WWLTV 3:37 PM. CDT June 28, 2017

METAIRIE – Aerial mosquito spraying for the East and West Banks of Jefferson Parish will start Friday, parish officials say.

Spraying will take place over parts of Metairie, Kenner, Lafitte/Barataria and Grand Isle between 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. if weather permits.

For more information, contact Michael Lockwood, Director of Jefferson Parish Department of Environmental Affairs at 731-4612.

