Jefferson Parish mosquito spraying to start Friday

(Photo: Brian Lukas / WWL-TV)

METAIRIE – Aerial mosquito spraying for the East and West Banks of Jefferson Parish will start Friday, parish officials say.

Spraying will take place over parts of Metairie, Kenner, Lafitte/Barataria and Grand Isle between 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. if weather permits.

For more information, contact Michael Lockwood, Director of Jefferson Parish Department of Environmental Affairs at 731-4612.

© 2017 WWL-TV