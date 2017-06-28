Jefferson Parish mosquito spraying to start Friday

METAIRIE – Aerial mosquito spraying for the East and West Banks of Jefferson Parish will start Friday, parish officials say.
Spraying will take place over parts of Metairie, Kenner, Lafitte/Barataria and Grand Isle between 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. if weather permits.
For more information, contact Michael Lockwood, Director of Jefferson Parish Department of Environmental Affairs at 731-4612.
© 2017 WWL-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs