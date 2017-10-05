Jefferson Parish prepares for TS Nate

Volunteers around the West Bank area of Jefferson Parish will participate in "Stop The Trash" Day Saturday April 11. (Photo: Jefferson Parish)

JEFFERSON, LA – “Since August we have cleaned over 9,100 catch basins in the Parish, kept our 69 pump stations fully manned and operated 180 pumps on a daily basis. We are currently at 99% pumping capacity as 1 pump is offline. To date, we have cleaned 31,000 catch basins, which is more than we ever have in that time period. As we continue to monitor this storm system, we will have all of our 287 employees in the Drainage Department as well as our other Public Works departments ready for what comes our way.”

The latest information from the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) has positioned Tropical Storm Nate about 1000 miles from the Jefferson Parish metro area moving Northwest at 9 miles per hour. Winds are sustained at 40 miles per hour with gusts up to 45 miles per hour. The storm is expected to be in the Gulf of Mexico by Friday afternoon. The system is expected to bring 3-5 inches of rain over the weekend with the chance for higher rain amounts under the storms bands. The heaviest period of rain will Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The (NWS) is forecasting conditions are favorable for this storm to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane before it makes landfall. Models indicate landfall could be early Sunday along the Louisiana and Mississippi border. As these are models and predictions, we will update the public with the latest information as we receive it.

The Town of Grand Isle has issued a voluntary evacuation as TS Nate is expected to bring high tides of 3 to 5 feet and several inches of rain. Mayor David Camardelle added, “If anyone has vehicles, boats or campers in low areas they should bring them to higher areas until this storm has passed. All of our pumps are up and running and we also have back up pumps with Jefferson Parish on standby.”

As a precaution, Grand Isle School will be closed on Friday, October 6, 2017 and Monday, October 9, 2017 and the library in Grand Isle will also be closed those days.

“This a good time to remind residents to start reviewing their storm plans in the event this becomes a hurricane. You want to make sure catch basins around your property are cleaned and storm drains are free of debris,” President Yenni said.

For assistance with drainage issues please contact:

Main Office Number (Yenni Bldg.) – 736-6751

East bank Drainage Complaints – 736-6578

West bank Drainage Complaints – 437-4939

After Hours – 736-6006

To receive weather and emergency bulletins from JPAlert, visit www.jeffparish.net to register

In our ongoing efforts to assist with the Governor’s Office relief for Puerto Rico, the Parish has collected 16 pallets of supplies. Drop offs will continue until Wednesday, October 11th at the following locations:

East Bank - JP Surplus- 920 David Dr. Metairie (behind 1st Parish Court)

West Bank - Odom Building (rear of building) - 5001 Westbank Expressway, Marrero

Both locations will operate from 8am - 7pm.

