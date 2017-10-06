Jefferson Parish: TS Nate Preps

Here is the latest information from Jefferson Parish in preparation for Tropical Storm Nate as of 10 a.m. Oct. 6:

In consideration of the Mandatory Evacuation ordered by Mayor Kerner for the town of Lafitte, Jefferson Parish President, Michael Yenni, is encouraging a voluntary evacuation for Crown Point, Lower Barataria, and any low lying areas outside of the levee protection system.



Additionally, if you are caring for the elderly, infants or persons with special needs it is advised you have a plan in place for care.



We are expecting high water, loss of electricity, and wind gusts up to 75 miles per hour during this weather event. Please monitor media outlets for further developments.

MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDERS ISSUED FOR THE TOWN OF JEAN LAFITTE



JEAN LAFITTE, LA -- Mayor Timothy Kerner and the Council of the Town of Jean Lafitte have issued a mandatory evacuation as of 10:00 am. “We are calling this evacuation due to the fact we have very high tides coming in, some forecasted to reach 8 feet. If anyone has vehicles, boats or campers in low areas they should bring them to higher areas until this storm has passed,” Kerner added. “We want to make sure residents are safe so we are coordinating with the Parish to make sure we have transportation for the elderly and backup generators.” Mayor Kerner says the evacuation will be strictly enforced Saturday evening as the storm approaches the Parish.



Lafitte schools and library are closed today and Monday (10/9/17).



Additional information regarding Tropical Storm Nate:



At 7:00 am CDT, the center of Tropical Storm Nate was located by Air Force Reserve and NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft near latitude 17.8 North, longitude 84.8 West. Nate is moving toward the north-northwest near 14 mph, and this general track with a marked increase in forward speed is expected during the next day or two. On the forecast track, the center of Nate will move across the northwestern Caribbean Sea today, and reach the eastern coast of the Yucatan peninsula early this evening. Nate will then move into the southern Gulf of Mexico tonight and approach the northern Gulf coast Saturday evening.



Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Nate is expected to become a hurricane by the time it reaches the northern Gulf of Mexico. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles mainly to the east of the center.



The Town of Grand Isle has issued a voluntary evacuation as TS Nate is expected to bring high tides of 3 to 5 feet and several inches of rain. Mayor David Camardelle added, “All of our pumps are up and running and we also have back up pumps with Jefferson Parish on standby.”

Grand Isle schools and library are closed today and Monday (10/9/17).



“This a good time to remind residents to start reviewing their storm plans in the event this becomes a hurricane. You want to make sure catch basins around your property are cleaned and storm drains are free of debris,” President Yenni said.

For assistance with drainage issues please contact:



Main Office Number (Yenni Bldg.) – 736-6751

East bank Drainage Complaints – 736-6578

West bank Drainage Complaints – 437-4939

After Hours – 736-6006



The Jefferson Parish Landfill and all four Parish trash-drop off sites will be closed on Sunday, October 8, 2017, due to the approach of Tropical Storm Nate.



We apologize for this inconvenience and plan to reopen our facilities as soon as it has been deemed safe to resume normal operations.



Residents are advised that Progressive Waste Solutions will continue to undertake the regularly scheduled curbside collection of household garbage, trash and recycling. The decision on whether it is safe for a refuse collection vehicle to access a specific location/street will be determined by taking into account the driving and weather conditions at that time, and the physical nature of the area that has to be negotiated.

In exceptional adverse weather conditions it may prove necessary to temporarily suspend all curbside refuse collection arrangements in a particular area. As soon as conditions improve the service will resume as normal.



Details of any suspensions or changes in refuse collection schedules will be posted on the Jefferson Parish web site and Facebook page as quickly as possible.



For additional information, please contact Michael Lockwood, Director, Environmental Affairs (504) 731-4612.



Regarding animals, pets should be brought indoors for safety during the storm. It is encouraged that pets should be properly secured during severe weather events and it is recommended they should have enough food to last for a week. If a pet is on any medicines, a week's supply is recommended.



The Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter will close to the public on Saturday (10/7/17) and reopen Monday (10/9/17) to the public.



To receive weather and emergency bulletins from JPAlert, visit www.jeffparish.net to register

