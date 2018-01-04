John Curtis closing Friday after 'threatening messages' sent to admin

RIVER RIDGE -- John Curtis Christian School will be closed Friday after threats were sent to school administrators.

According to a statement from the school, two school administrators received threatening messages concerning the school's safety. Out of an abundance of caution, John Curtis will not hold class on Jan. 5.

"The administration takes these threats very seriously and immediately contacted the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office," the statement read. "Sheriff Joseph Lopinto and Detective Bureau of Jefferson Parish will be handling the investigation."

© 2018 WWL-TV