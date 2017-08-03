JP animal shelters at full capacity, parish holds 'emergency adopt-a-thon'

METAIRIE, LA. - Jefferson Parish is holding an emergency adopt-a-thon event Saturday because parish animal shelters have reached full capacity.

Officials said during the summer months, shelters see a higher intake of stray and surrendered pets. They're hoping the adopt-a-thon with help find homes for the animals.

The JPSA will hold the event at Lakeside Mall, Saturday, Aug. 5, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Raffle tickets will also be sold at the event to help benefit the JSPCA.

