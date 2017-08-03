WWL
Close
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

JP animal shelters at full capacity, parish holds 'emergency adopt-a-thon'

WWLTV.com , WWLTV 5:42 AM. CDT August 04, 2017

METAIRIE, LA. - Jefferson Parish is holding an emergency adopt-a-thon event Saturday because parish animal shelters have reached full capacity.

Officials said during the summer months, shelters see a higher intake of stray and surrendered pets. They're hoping the adopt-a-thon with help find homes for the animals.

The JPSA will hold the event at Lakeside Mall, Saturday, Aug. 5, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Raffle tickets will also be sold at the event to help benefit the JSPCA.

© 2017 WWL-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories