JP Finance Authority board feud forces interviews for new leader
"What is her vision for this agency? What ideas does she have? Does she have any housing experience," continued JPFA Trustee Marcy Planer, "People are interviewed to work at McDonald's, why wouldn't we do that here?"
WWL 11:16 AM. CDT May 31, 2017
