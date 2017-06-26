JPSO: 17-year-old hurt in Jefferson shooting

One man injured in Midcity on Friday.

JEFFERSON – Deputies in Jefferson Parish say a 17-year-old was shot on Burns Street in Jefferson Monday night.

According to Sheriff Newell Norman, the shooting happened around 9:11 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Burns Street. The 17-year-old man was transported to a local hospital for a single gunshot wound.

Deputies say the injury is not believed to be life-threatening. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Norman said there is no suspect or motive available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers or JPSO’s Shooting Investigations Squad at 504-364-5300.

