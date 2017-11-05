JPSO: Detective shoots, injures drug suspect who pointed gun at officers

Image via Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office: 20-year-old Demone Carto (Photo: WWL)

NEW ORLEANS – A detective shot and injured a drug suspect after he pointed a gun at deputies during a drug deal on Saturday night, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Two detectives responded to a complaint in the 1100 block of Tallow Tree Drive in Harvey around 9:15 p.m. Upon their arrival, detectives found a man, later identified as 20-year-old Demone Carto, engaged in a drug transaction.

The detectives identified themselves as law enforcement and attempted to approach Carto to investigate the drug transaction. Carto took out 20 grams of marijuana and threw it to the ground, then produced a semiautomatic handgun from his waistband and pointed it at deputies.

In response, the detective then fired three rounds from his service weapon and Carto sustained a single, non-fatal wound to the lower back, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Carto was taken to the hospital where he had surgery and is currently listed in stable condition.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says that “all evidence and witness statements suggest the force employed was reasonable and necessary.” Carto will be charged with various crimes upon release from the hospital.

