HARVEY, La. – Deputies are investigating a double shooting that left two men injured in Woodmere Thursday evening.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. in the 4000 block of S. Woodbine Street.

Officials said two men were shot, but are expected to live.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

