JPSO, FBI arrest alleged bank robber

METAIRIE -- A combined investigation from the JPSO and FBI led to the arrest of an alleged bank robber.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, FBI agents arrested 36-year-old Crishon Brown for two counts of armed robbery about a month after he allegedly robbed a bank in the 300 block of Veterans Boulevard.

The robbery occurred on June 24 around 11:17 a.m. Deputies responded to a holdup alarm at the bank and, while en route, were notified that two bank tellers were robbed at gunpoint by a masked man. Police say the robber fled the location with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Detective with JPSO's Robbery Section along with the FBI New Orleans Field Office identified Brown as a suspect soon after. FBI agents found Brown on July 19 and brought him in for questioning.

Police say Brown denied committing the robbery, but admitted to being in the area when it occurred. That admission along with evidence collected during the investigation led to Brown's arrest, according to JPSO officials.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

