JPSO: Harvey teenager killed in accidental shooting

HARVEY -- Police say the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old appears to be an accident.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to Alex Kornman Drive after a 911 call reported that someone had been shot in that area. However, they were unable to find the victim.

Soon after, additional officers learned that 14-year-old Trennen Robinson arrived at the West Jefferson Medical Center by private conveyance with a gunshot wound to his stomach. He was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival at the hospital.

While canvassing the area, officers found a witness who said they heard a single gunshot in the upstairs apartment of 2449 Alex Kornman Drive. According to JPSO, homicide detectives found a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun in the upstairs bedroom of the apartment along with a single .40 caliber spend shell casing and a live .40 caliber round.

Homicide detectives are currently questioning a 16-year-old male who claims he was with Robinson when the shooting occurred. According to police, the 16-year-old says they were together in that room when Robinson began handling the handgun and it fired, fatally wounding him.

The investigation is ongoing.

