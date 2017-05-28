JPSO: Homicide suspect arrested after being wounded in separate shooting

(Photo: Winstrom, Sam)

METAIRIE, La. -- Police arrested the man they say killed another man at a block party, then forced two people to drive him to the hospital at gunpoint to get his own gunshot wound treated.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, Patrick Pittman fatally shot a man outside a block party in the 400 block of N. Laurel Street Saturday night. Pittman and the unidentified victim were in an altercation when Pittman pulled out a gun and fatally shot him according to police.

Authorities say Pittman was then wounded in a separate exchange of gunfire, which is still under investigation.

After being wounded, Pittman allegedly entered a vehicle with two people inside, who were not involved in either shooting, and forced them at gunpoint to drive him to the hospital.

The Laurel Street shooting was originally reported as a double shooting, but police clarified that Pittman was the second victim listed before and that he was wounded in a separate shooting that night.

Pittman was arrested for second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, obstruction of justive and felon in possession of a firearm after he was released from the hospital.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office noted that Pittman has an extensive criminal history, including narcotics offenses and violent crimes.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call JPSO's homicide division at 504-364-5300 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

