Infant dies after being left in car for hours

METAIRIE - An 11-month-old girl died after she was left in a car for several hours Thursday in the 5000 block of Hastings, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said.

Lopinto said that the parents left the girl in the vehicle earlier in the day before returning around 5:30 p.m. to find the child unconscious. The girl was taken to East Jefferson General Hospital for treatment and medics attempted to resuscitate her, but she was pronounced dead shortly after 6 p.m.



Police did not release the names of the parents nor the child. Lopinto, who was sworn into office just hours earlier, said no charges would be filed at this time, but the case is under investigation and homicide investigators are on the scene.

"Parents with good intentions can make bad mistakes," he said. "No parent wants to lose their child - not me, and not anybody else. The parents are dealing with the ultimate penalty right now."

The inside of cars can reach deadly temperatures within minutes on hot days, according to experts. In the New Orleans area, the high temperature on Thursday was 90. ​

