MARRERO, LA. - Police are investigating a double shooting in Marrero on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 3 p.m. at the 1900 block of Charleston Drive.

The two victims are both males and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

