JPSO: Man dies in hail of gunfire into car

Police are investigating two armed robberies late Friday night. (Photo: WWL)

HARVEY -- An 18-year-old was shot in the head while sitting inside a stolen car with a group of people. Police say he died at the hospital the next day.

The shooting took place around 7 p.m. in the 1600 block of Ester Street in Harvey.



According to the sheriff's office, witnesses said Torey Payne and a couple of other people were inside of a vehicle at the location when a group of young men approached the car and began firing.



A spokesman said that when the people in the car realized Payne had been injured, they drove him to Algiers and then to Ochsner Medical Center on the west bank. Due to the severity of the injuries, Payne was moved to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead Monday morning.



The sheriff's office said the vehicle in which Payne was sitting, a 2014 Toyota Tacoma pickup, had been stolen from Algiers Sunday morning.



There is no suspect or motive in Payne's killing at this time.



Anyone with information is asked to call 504-364-5300 or Crimestoppers at 822-1111.

© 2017 WWL-TV