JPSO: Man found shot to death in Metairie



JEFFERSON PARISH – The Jefferson Sheriff’s Parish Office is investigating a homicide in Metairie on Tuesday afternoon.



The sheriff's office says they received a call about a man's body being dumped from a vehicle in the 2300 block of North Arnoult Road. Sheriff Joe Lopinto said it appears the man sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

He says the man was most likely shot at a different location or in a vehicle and then dumped in the street.

Lopinto said the sheriff's office has received preliminary information on a vehicle and hopes to release more details later on Tuesday after verifying a description via surveillance video in the area.

An identity of the man has not been released at this time, however Sheriff Joe Lopinto said the man appears to be between the ages of 18 and 25.





This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.



