JPSO: Man murders brother in Harvey

(Photo: Winstrom, Sam)

HARVEY, La. -- Detectives say a man fatally shot his brother on Christmas Eve in Harvey.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, Terence Smith, 44, shot his brother Kevin Turner, 52, during an argument inside a home on Brown Avenue.

According to detectives, Turner and Smith were having an argument with Smith pulled out a handgun and fired one shot, striking Turner in the chest. Witnesses told police they saw Smith running through a nearby vacant lot after the shooting, which led police to the 500 block of 5th Avenue where he was arrested.

Smith later confessed to shooting his brother, according to JPSO. He was then booked into the JPCC with one count of Second Degree Murder.

