JPSO: Man shot in Terrytown overnight

TERRYTOWN, LA. -- - A man is recovering after being shot in Jefferson Parish early Sunday morning.

Officials said the shooting happened around midnight at the corner of Legion Drive and Guardian Avenue.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, the man was conscious and alert, and was brought to an area hospital.

Sheriff Joseph Lipinto announced a press conference will be held Sunday evening, where more details on the shooting are planned to be released.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

