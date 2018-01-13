JPSO: Man shot, killed in Harvey



HARVEY- The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Harvey on Saturday night.



The incident occurred around 8 p.m. in the 4100 block of Lac Du Bay Drive.



The sheriff's office says, an unidentified black male was found on the ground suffering from a gun shot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is currently no suspect or motive identified, according to the sheriff's office.



Additional information has not been released at this time.

