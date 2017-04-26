JPSO: Man with history of domestic violence arrested in brutal murder of neighbor

Yahaira Gonzalez (Photo: Family friend)

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. – Police arrested the man they believe strangled and stabbed a woman more than 20 times inside her Terrytown apartment.

According to Sheriff Newell Normand, Irwin Colon is the man who killed Yahaira Gonzalez Rodriguez Monday. Police found Gonzalez’s body after neighbors followed the sound of her 4-year-old son crying to the gruesome scene. She may have been there with her child for 30 hours before being found.

Normand also said that Gonzalez had been sexually assaulted, but the investigation into that crime is still ongoing.

Colon has been arrested for crimes like this before, according to Normand. He has a history of domestic violence and claims he knew Gonzalez, though any connection between the two is unclear. Colon did live in the apartment complex across the street from Gonzalez's.

Gonzalez’s 4-year-old child is with the Department of Child and Family Services according to the Sheriff. They are still determining the best course of action for his immediate and long-term custody.

Normand said that Colon is a Honduran immigrant, who came to the United State illegally. He was documented as an illegal alien in Texas in 2013, according to police, and arrested in 2015 for DWI and other traffic charged. In April 2015, Colon was arrested by NOPD for aggravated rape, second degree kidnapping and domestic abuse battery. Those charged were later dismissed.





Irwin Gomez Colon (Photo: Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office)

Normand also noted that Gonzalez was in the United States illegally as well and encouraged fellow undocumented immigrants to report crimes and work with police without fear of deportation.

“The fear of deportation is not a realistic fear in Jefferson Parish,” Normand said, when asked if victims or witnesses of crimes should fear police. “What’s important to us is the collection of the information that could lead to evidence or otherwise. Whether you’re a citizen or not … our ultimate goal is to catch the bad guys and have that lead to a successful prosecution by the DA’s office.”

