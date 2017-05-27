JPSO: One dead, one injured in Metairie shooting

(Photo: Matthew Hinton / The New Orleans Advocate EXCLUSIVE TO WWLTV)

METAIRIE, La. -- Deputies are investigating a deadly double shooting Saturday night.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. in the 400 block of North Laurel Street.

Deputies said when they arrived at the scene, they found a 38-year-old man from River Ridge shot multiple times. He died at the scene.

A 33-year-old Metairie man was also injured in the shooting, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. He is in stable condition at an area hospital.

No other details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

© 2017 WWL-TV